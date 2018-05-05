CNN’s Don Lemon has no regrets about calling President Donald Trump a racist.

Lemon used the term to describe Trump on his “CNN Tonight” show in January, following reports the president had called Haiti and some African nations “shithole” countries. “The president of the United States is racist. A lot of us already knew that,” Lemon said at the time.

On Friday, Lemon told an audience at Variety’s Entertainment & Technology Summit in New York it was his “obligation as a journalist” to have done so.

“It’s tough when you have more respect for the office than the person who’s sitting in the office,” Lemon said.

“If you have the evidence that shows you, that indicates, that leads you to nothing else but this president being racist, then I feel it’s my obligation as a journalist to say it,” he added. “On that night I said it, and I don’t regret saying it. I believe that to be true.”