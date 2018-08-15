Don Lemon Reveals The Sad Reality About Trump's Alleged ‘N-Word’ Tape

Former White House aide and reality TV star Omarosa Manigault Newman claims she’s heard a recording of President Donald Trump using a racial epithet. No such tape has been released, but CNN’s Don Lemon wondered on Tuesday night if that even matters.

“It would be rational to think that if this purported tape of Trump using the N-word exists ― and there is no proof that it does ― but if it did, it would be a bombshell, right?” he said. “Right? It’d have to be... or would it?”

Lemon then played a series of clips featuring some of Trump’s worst remarks.

“What if I told you that I had a tape of Trump calling Mexicans criminals and rapists,” Lemon said before airing the clip from Trump’s campaign announcement speech.

“I wish I could say that it would make a difference if, on top of all of that, there ever did turn out to be a tape of the president using the N-word. That Americans would never tolerate language like that from a candidate or a president. But maybe the truth would be very different. Maybe it wouldn’t change anything.”

“We already know that the president seems immune from even the broadest standards of decency we’ve had in common in the past,” Lemon concluded. “Another tape wouldn’t change anything. Think about it. Am I wrong?”

Trump has denied that such a tape exists.

“I don’t have that word in my vocabulary,” the president claimed on Twitter.

Lemon has been a frequent Trump critic. Last week, he said the president “traffics in racism and is fueled by bullying.”