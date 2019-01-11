MEDIA
01/11/2019 05:25 am ET

CNN's Don Lemon Reveals Weird Tell-Tale Sign That Shows Donald Trump Is Feeling The Heat

"When he does this thing, you know something is about to happen. This thing."
headshot
By Lee Moran

CNN’s Don Lemon appears to have figured out how to tell when President Donald Trump is feeling the heat.

The “CNN Tonight” host on Thursday noted how Trump often turns from side to side when giving interviews under pressure. 

“When he does this thing, you know something is about to happen. This thing,” said Lemon, mimicking the movement.

Lemon’s analysis of Trump’s body language came as he called out the president for backtracking on his claim that Mexico would pay for the U.S. southern border wall.

Trump now denies he said Mexico would pay directly for the wall, but as Lemon noted the promise appeared on the campaign website.

Check out the full clip here:

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Politics And Government Don Lemon
CNN's Don Lemon Reveals Weird Tell-Tale Sign That Shows Donald Trump Is Feeling The Heat
CONVERSATIONS