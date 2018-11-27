Don Lemon was definitely not thankful for President Donald Trump after the Thanksgiving weekend. In a powerful takedown on “CNN Tonight” Monday, the host declared the president was “waging a war on reality.”

“Let’s talk about his relationship with reality,” Lemon said. “Confronted with facts that don’t fit his view of the world, his strategy is this ― it’s simple: deny, deny, deny.”

Lemon noted Trump was “falsely claiming” that children were not tear-gassed at the border, and rejected an alarming climate-change report issued by “his own administration.”