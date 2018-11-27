MEDIA
11/27/2018 06:24 am ET

Don Lemon Says Donald Trump Is 'Waging A War On Reality'

The CNN host gave a blistering analysis of the president's "deny, deny, deny" strategy.
By Ron Dicker

Don Lemon was definitely not thankful for President Donald Trump after the Thanksgiving weekend. In a powerful takedown on “CNN Tonight” Monday, the host declared the president was “waging a war on reality.”

“Let’s talk about his relationship with reality,” Lemon said. “Confronted with facts that don’t fit his view of the world, his strategy is this ― it’s simple: deny, deny, deny.”

Lemon noted Trump was “falsely claiming” that children were not tear-gassed at the border, and rejected an alarming climate-change report issued by “his own administration.”

Watch Lemon scorch “President T” above.

