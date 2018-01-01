CNN audiences may remember that host Don Lemon had quite the time celebrating New Year’s Eve last year.

Lemon knocked back drinks on live TV for hours and even got a piercing as he and co-host Brooke Baldwin rang in 2017 at The Spotted Cat in New Orleans. During a more sentimental moment, the CNN host said he was resolving to be “less self-centered” and open to finding a relationship in the new year.

Don Lemon is so drunk right now he's spilling his heart on #CNNNYE for his New Year's Resolution. 😂 pic.twitter.com/52npFU7Pmc — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) January 1, 2017

Turns out, Lemon ended up keeping his New Year’s resolution.

On Sunday night, the CNN host, broadcasting from the same bar in New Orleans, told audiences that he actually did get into a relationship in 2017. The couple met in New York City and had been in New Orleans together last year celebrating the dawn of the new year.

″It happened,” Lemon said of his relationship status.

“You found your special someone,” Baldwin responded.

“Actually he was here last year in the bar ... this is your one-year anniversary of meeting him,” Lemon said.

UPDATE on Don Lemon, he did find love in 2017 and it was with a guy who was in the bar when he spilled his guts last New Year 😂 #CNNNYE #Happy2018 pic.twitter.com/w2SGAOkZlg — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) January 1, 2018

Just before midnight, Lemon started singing about how he found love in 2017.

Soon after the clock struck 12, Lemon and Baldwin both invited their significant others on air to give them a New Year’s kiss.

“I love you baby,” Lemon said. “Happy new year!”