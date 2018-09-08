MEDIA
Don Lemon Airs Embarrassing Footage Of Republicans Hating, Then Loving Donald Trump

"My how things have changed," said the CNN host.
By Lee Moran

Former President Barack Obama asked during a speech at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign on Friday what had happened to the GOP under President Donald Trump.

Don Lemon repeated the question on the later broadcast of “CNN Tonight,” and aired throwback footage of various Republicans bashing Trump before his 2016 election victory — and then praising him after.

“You can’t make this up,” said Lemon, who played clips of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Trump’s counselor Kellyanne Conway all embarrassingly going back on their previously critical words.

“My how things have changed,” said Lemon. “How the Republican Party has changed.” 

Check out the clip above.

