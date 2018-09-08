"How the Republican party has changed." CNN's @DonLemon plays flashbacks of Republican attacks on presidential candidate Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/BJ5PDSkO4z

Don Lemon repeated the question on the later broadcast of “CNN Tonight,” and aired throwback footage of various Republicans bashing Trump before his 2016 election victory — and then praising him after.

“You can’t make this up,” said Lemon, who played clips of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Trump’s counselor Kellyanne Conway all embarrassingly going back on their previously critical words.

“My how things have changed,” said Lemon. “How the Republican Party has changed.”