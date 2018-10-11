“What I saw was a minstrel show today,” the CNN host said. “Him in front of all of these white people, mostly white people, embarrassing himself and embarrassing Americans, but mostly African-Americans.”

Lemon said he couldn’t watch.

“I had to turn the television off because it was so hard to watch,” he said. “Him, sitting there, being used by the president of the United States.”

He said West “needs help.”

“Kanye, back away from the cameras, go get some help, and then come back and make your case,” he said, later adding: “We’re watching someone’s demise in front of our eyes.”

The CNN host said it wasn’t about politics.

“If you want to be conservative, if you want to support Donald Trump, that is your business,” he said. “But as you’re doing it, have some sense with it. Make sense. Educate yourself.”

Lemon also slammed “Sean Hannity and his band of hypocrites” for criticizing President Barack Obama for having the rapper Common in the White House while praising West for supporting Trump.