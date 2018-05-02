Don Lemon Unloads On Kanye West Over 'His Most Shocking Claim Of All'

CNN’s Don Lemon reprimanded rapper Kanye West on Tuesday night for making “what may be his most shocking claim of all.”

Earlier in the day, West told TMZ’s newsroom staff that “slavery for 400 years” sounded “like a choice.” He also doubled down on his support for President Donald Trump.

Lemon responded:

“So, to be clear, and I can’t believe that I actually need to say this, black and brown people who were enslaved for centuries had absolutely no choice. They weren’t just mentally enslaved, this wasn’t some kind of mind game. They were in real chains.”

Check out the clip here:

.@DonLemon on Kanye West's slavery was a choice remarks: "This wasn't some kind of mind game. They were in very real chains." https://t.co/Z9KsrSV2bL https://t.co/uKkYWd4nE8 — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) May 2, 2018

Lemon later said West was “embarrassing himself” with his comments. “Because he doesn’t know history.”