Don Lemon Unloads On Kanye West Over 'His Most Shocking Claim Of All'

CNN’s Don Lemon reprimanded rapper Kanye West on Tuesday night for making “what may be his most shocking claim of all.”
Earlier in the day, West told TMZ’s newsroom staff that “slavery for 400 years” sounded “like a choice.” He also doubled down on his support for President Donald Trump.
Lemon responded:
“So, to be clear, and I can’t believe that I actually need to say this, black and brown people who were enslaved for centuries had absolutely no choice. They weren’t just mentally enslaved, this wasn’t some kind of mind game. They were in real chains.”
Check out the clip here:
Lemon later said West was “embarrassing himself” with his comments. “Because he doesn’t know history.”
“He doesn’t know what free thinking really is because people are free to criticize him and just because people feel a certain way about slavery and the African-American experience in this country,” Lemon added. “There’s a reason why there’s a consensus around that. It’s because of facts. It’s because of history.”