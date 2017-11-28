CNN’s Don Lemon seems to have just about reached his limit when it comes to President Donald Trump’s use of racial slurs.

During a White House event honoring Native American WWII veterans on Monday, Trump called Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) “Pocahontas.”

Lemon said the remark was “met with stunned silence ... because everyone in that room knew it was a racist slur directed at Sen. Elizabeth Warren.”

As Lemon pointed out, Trump has used the slur repeatedly despite Native Americans asking him to stop ― and that’s not the only group he’s insulted.

The “CNN Tonight” anchor played a series of clips showing Trump insulting other people and ethnic groups, including his birther attacks on former President Barack Obama.

“This aspect of Donald Trump isn’t new. It goes back for years,” Lemon said. “In fact, I asked him about it two years ago, when he was still a candidate. This is what he told me.”

In the clip, Trump claims he’s “the least racist person that you have ever met.”

But Lemon isn’t buying it.

“Just because you say you’re not racist doesn’t make it so,” said Lemon. “Especially if you say, do and defend racist behavior over and over and over again. Especially if you have lost your credibility by telling countless lies, big and small.”