Don Lemon Mocks Trump's Shutdown Rage: Sounds Like 'A Pouting Child'

Just before the federal government shutdown entered day eight, CNN’s Don Lemon launched into a scathing rebuke of President Donald Trump, calling his behavior infantile.

“He’s growing angrier by the moment, sounding really like a pouting child,” Lemon said in his Friday night opening monologue.

President Trump threatens to close the US southern border "entirely" if he doesn't get his border wall funding.



CNN's @DonLemon: "It's time for Americans to see those highly touted negotiating skills from the deal-maker in chief and get the government working again." pic.twitter.com/cJbfcakcrD — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) December 29, 2018

To bolster his argument, the cable host cited Trump’s tweet from earlier in the day when he threatened to shutter the southern border without funding for his wall, the key issue that has Congress unable to pass a spending bill.

We will be forced to close the Southern Border entirely if the Obstructionist Democrats do not give us the money to finish the Wall & also change the ridiculous immigration laws that our Country is saddled with. Hard to believe there was a Congress & President who would approve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2018

Revisiting footage of Trump’s Dec. 11 vow to take responsibility for a shutdown, Lemon reminded viewers that “the president owns” it “and the blame is all his,” despite his current argument that Democrats are at fault.

While it’s possible the government may not be fully operating again until January when the House flips to Democratic control, Lemon warned that’s when the GOP “really should be worried” since the left will gain “control of all the powerful committees that have been toothless under Republicans.” The anchor pointed to new job postings from Democrats seeking staff from investigators to lawyers who may be tasked with looking into the president as part of a Congressional inquiry.