White House Counsel Don McGahn Recused Entire Staff From Russia Probe

SAUL LOEB via Getty Images Don McGahn, White House counsel, and President Donald Trump have reportedly clashed on their approach to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

White House counsel Don McGahn recused his whole staff from the investigation into whether President Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia because many of the attorneys played key roles in the decisions to fire national security adviser Michael Flynn and FBI Director James Comey.

“The White House made a decision to recuse his entire office,” former White House attorney Ty Cobb said on Wednesday, according to Politico.

“It tells us how deeply rooted this scandal is in every different part of the White House,” Norm Eisen, a former ethics attorney in the Obama White House, told Politico. “It’s like a ray of sunshine when you learn they did the right thing.”

Trump and McGahn have reportedly clashed on their approach to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe. McGahn threatened to quit when Trump asked him to fire Mueller, The New York Times reported in January.