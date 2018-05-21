Donald Glover Tells Ellen About His Full Circle 'Star Wars' Moment With His Son

The new movie, which debuted at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, follows a young Han Solo (Ehrenreich) and his associates Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and Lando Calrissian (Glover). On a more personal note, it gave Glover what he describes as a “full circle” moment with his young son, Legend.

The actor reveals that his very first toy was the original action figure version of Lando. Now, Legend is the proud owner of a Lando action figure in his father’s likeness.

“It’s super weird to me, because I gave it to my son,” Glover said. “His mom is always being like, ‘Who’s that?’ And he’s like, ‘Oh, this is Daddy.’ Daddy’s, like, riding a horse made out of Play-Doh.”

Witnessing his son play with an action figure of Dad, Glover said, was “weird, but beautiful.”