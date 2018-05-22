Jonathan Kasdan revealed to HuffPost recently that the proclivities of Calrissian, played by Billy Dee Williams in earlier films, indeed span the galaxy far far away. And they can possibly include men, women and droids.

“There’s a fluidity to Donald and Billy Dee’s [portrayal of Lando’s] sexuality,” Kasdan said. “I love the fluidity ― sort of the spectrum of sexuality that Donald appeals to and that droids are a part of.”

That’s just fine with Glover. “Yeah, he’s coming on to everybody. ... It just didn’t seem that weird to me ’cause I feel like if you’re in space it’s kind of like, the door is open! It’s like, no, only guys or girls. No, it’s anything. This thing is literally a blob. Are you a man or a woman? Like, who cares? Have a good time out here.”