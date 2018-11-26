Donald Glover And Rihanna's 'Guava Island' Film Trailer Lights Up Social Media

A trailer for Donald Glover and Rihanna’s much-talked-about but pretty hush-hush project has cropped up on social media.

The trailer for the film, reportedly titled “Guava Island,” was seen airing over the weekend during the Pharos festival at Tapapakanga Regional Park in Auckland, New Zealand. Early on in the trailer, Glover’s character refers to Rihanna’s character as his girlfriend.

Glover plucks at a guitar while Rihanna negs him. Then he runs through the streets as loud music plays, leading into a fast-paced, drum-thrumming few minutes full of dancing, laughter, and even what appears to be an abduction.