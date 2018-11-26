Donald Glover And Rihanna's 'Guava Island' Film Trailer Lights Up Social Media

A trailer for Donald Glover and Rihanna’s much-talked-about but pretty hush-hush project has cropped up on social media.
The trailer for the film, reportedly titled “Guava Island,” was seen airing over the weekend during the Pharos festival at Tapapakanga Regional Park in Auckland, New Zealand. Early on in the trailer, Glover’s character refers to Rihanna’s character as his girlfriend.
Glover plucks at a guitar while Rihanna negs him. Then he runs through the streets as loud music plays, leading into a fast-paced, drum-thrumming few minutes full of dancing, laughter, and even what appears to be an abduction.
“What’s wrong with me is that we live in paradise, but none of us have the time or the means to actually live here. We work hard. We deserve a day off. We’re just taking what’s ours,” Glover’s character narrates forebodingly.
Based on the trailer, we know the film is directed by Hiro Murai, who also directed the music video for Glover’s, aka Childish Gambino’s “This Is America,” and that it stars Glover, Rihanna, Letitia Wright and Nonso Anozie.
In August, images of the “Ocean’s 8” star and rapper in Cuba set social media ablaze. Cuban outlet Vistar reported that the two were filming “Guava Island” in several Havana locations at the time.
It’s not clear when the movie is slated to come out. Representatives for Rihanna and Glover did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.