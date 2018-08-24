CNN’s Jake Tapper could only say “wow” after airing footage circa 1999 in which Donald Trump issued advice to former President Bill Clinton about the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

On Thursday’s broadcast of “The Lead,” Tapper played an old “Tonight Show” clip of Trump telling then-host Jay Leno that Clinton “should never have answered” the question about whether he’d had an affair with the former White House intern.

“Well, he could have come clean ― and you gave me that answer just before the show so I’m very happy, thank you,” said Trump. “Or he should have never answered the question. His lawyers could have fought a little bit harder.”

Trump also boasted about himself never being placed in the same situation and showed some sympathy for then-first lady Hillary Clinton.

“This could not have been three years of fun for Hillary,” he said.

Earlier, Tapper indicated that Trump would not testify in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion “if he takes advice from his former self.” After playing the clip, however, the news anchor appeared to struggle to find the words to respond.

“I mean, wow. Wow,” said Tapper, adding: “I mean, I wish we could have like a ‘Back to the Future’ type thing where 2018 Donald Trump goes back or 1999 Donald Trump goes forward.”