Folks on Twitter couldn’t resist poking fun at President Donald Trump after he claimed he would be remembered like Abraham Lincoln.

“You know when Abraham Lincoln made the Gettysburg Address speech, great speech, you know he was ridiculed?” Trump said during a political rally speech in Billings, Montana, on Thursday. “He was excoriated by the fake news. They had fake news.”

“Fifty years after his death they said it may have been the greatest speech ever made in America,” Trump added. “I have a feeling that’s going to happen with us. In different ways, that’s going to happen with us.”

Many people on Twitter were astonished by the claim, and used the social media platform to explain why:

Don't forget Abraham Lincoln said Trump was the best president ever, with the highest ratings ever. — 🌊🏄‍♀️🌊 Glandon 🇺🇸💙 (@C_Glandon) September 7, 2018

The coverage of President Lincoln’s address in the New York Times was quite favorable, actually:https://t.co/ipsgvOusbghttps://t.co/5umCU6yq1I https://t.co/8DmK3LphWN — George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 7, 2018

Trump said tonight in Montana that his speeches (rants and ramblings to the sane) will possibly go down in history as GREAT SPEECHES like the GETTYSBURG ADDRESS! Seriously, he said that. He thinks he gives great speeches like Abe Lincoln. Let that sink in. — gloria blount (@BlountGblount61) September 7, 2018

The people standing behind him seemed bored and restless, even a little distant. Not the rah, rah types we’re used to seeing. Maybe Trump equating himself with Abraham Lincoln had the opposite effect he intended. — Amy Mullen (@LilyBelle05) September 7, 2018

Trump went to Montana to have his cult followers make him feel like he is on the same level as Abraham Lincoln. — 🌊Progressive Pelican🌊 (@So_Cal_Liberty3) September 7, 2018

The man who forgot words to the National Anthem thinks people can recite from memory the Gettysburg Address.



Watching Trump attempt to do that would probably easily pass for an episode of Drunk History. https://t.co/1Px872ajZV — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) September 7, 2018

Trump: Abraham Lincoln was excoriated by the "fake news" for the Gettsyburg Address.



"50 years later, they said it was the greatest speech. I have a feeling that's gonna happen with us."



Yeahhhhhhh. — Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) September 7, 2018

History will remember Trump as the greatest-ever perpetrator of fake-ness. — AlyceAndersyn (@AlyceAndersyn) September 7, 2018

How stable can a genius get? — jan b Rabbit Hole Monitor (@janbResists) September 7, 2018

Trump couldn’t find Gettysburg on a map — dan jacoby (@bombidil) September 7, 2018

Those were dark days when CNN reporters had to mount their horses and ride across Virginia to share the breaking news scroll with MSNBC! — T.Topps (@tntopps) September 7, 2018

Holy crap! I saw a reference to this a little while ago and thought it was a joke from The Onion. I can’t with this president! — Bonnie Messina (@DontBMessin) September 7, 2018

O YES! The Gettysburg Address? I remember now! Anderson Copper covered that live correct? 🙄 — jaxslakes (@jaxslakes) September 7, 2018

Trump says Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address was ridiculed by the “fake news” for being “too flowery,” proving he has absolutely never heard the Gettysburg Address. https://t.co/li73T21BNR — ✿ṡ︎erenẹ︎ (@MythSerene) September 7, 2018

Wow Trump just said that the "Fake News" in 1863 "excoriated" Lincoln for the Gettysburg Address. Here's the write-up in the (already failing) New York Times, November 21, 1863. pic.twitter.com/7BYwX7dLuw — Nicholas Guyatt (@NicholasGuyatt) September 7, 2018

Oh we're sorry, here you go: Lincoln was excoriated by the Fake News press of his time, but don't worry, everyone will soon acknowledge that Trump's speeches are just as famous. Also, Space Force. — ConservativesWhoHateTrump (@SolidWords) September 7, 2018