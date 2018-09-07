POLITICS
Donald Trump Gets Torched On Twitter Over Abraham Lincoln Comparison

"How stable can a genius get?"
By Lee Moran

Folks on Twitter couldn’t resist poking fun at President Donald Trump after he claimed he would be remembered like Abraham Lincoln.

“You know when Abraham Lincoln made the Gettysburg Address speech, great speech, you know he was ridiculed?” Trump said during a political rally speech in Billings, Montana, on Thursday. “He was excoriated by the fake news. They had fake news.”

“Fifty years after his death they said it may have been the greatest speech ever made in America,” Trump added. “I have a feeling that’s going to happen with us. In different ways, that’s going to happen with us.”

Many people on Twitter were astonished by the claim, and used the social media platform to explain why:

