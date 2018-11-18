Twitter lit up Sunday after President Donald Trump fired off an eyebrow-raising tweet that referred to Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) as “little Adam Schitt.”

The president’s incredibly misleading tweet blasted Schiff for calling out the fact that the Senate never approved Matt Whitaker as acting attorney general.

So funny to see little Adam Schitt (D-CA) talking about the fact that Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker was not approved by the Senate, but not mentioning the fact that Bob Mueller (who is highly conflicted) was not approved by the Senate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2018

Unfortunately for Trump, his entire argument appears to be based on the false premise that special counsels require Senate confirmation. Legal experts contend attorneys general ― but not special counsels ― require Senate approval.

It’s unclear whether Trump intentionally included the “Schitt” typo and whether he’s aware special counsel appointments do not require approval from the Senate. The White House did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Regardless of Trump’s intention, Twitter users, including Schiff and actor Zach Braff, had a field day dumping all over the president’s statement.

“In this scene the president of the United States makes a poop joke,” Braff wrote. “[Adam Schiff] is my congressman and I’m excited for him to hold this child accountable.”

Wow, Mr. President, that’s a good one.



Was that like your answers to Mr. Mueller’s questions, or did you write this one yourself? https://t.co/Yd27sayt7C — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 18, 2018

In this scene the president of the United States makes a poop joke. @AdamSchiff is my congressman and I’m excited for him to hold this child accountable. pic.twitter.com/zaRo7csHvL — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) November 18, 2018

A few items:

1. Mueller is confirmed.

2. Whitaker will recuse himself from the Mueller investigation or be removed from office.

3. Schiff’s about to shove a probe so far up your ass… I’m sure he’ll find plenty of Schitt.

4. Didn’t you recently mention something about WH decorum? https://t.co/5pm1YJL8wN — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) November 18, 2018

Here you are talking about decorum as you call Adam Schiff, "little Adam Schitt"#Decorum pic.twitter.com/FkcHhvTaa9 — Ryan Hill (@RyanHillMI) November 18, 2018

Just after the president talked about the need for "decorum" in the White House, he calls a member of Congress "Adam Schitt." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 18, 2018

Someone hears the foot-steps of collusion coming - today alone, seeking to undermine the Mueller probe then using a derogatory term“Schitt” about the incoming House Intelligence Committee chair. pic.twitter.com/YUG0UnadAT — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) November 18, 2018

“Schitt”



You’ll never convince me that this typo wasn’t intentional. Also, special counsels are appointed and don’t require Senate approval. pic.twitter.com/eN3IPJU5Gl — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 18, 2018

That awkward moment when the President refers to a member of Congress as "Adam Schitt" and no one can figure out if it's because the President is horrible or just illiterate. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) November 18, 2018

Dems have the House. Schiff is going to replace Nunes on the Intelligence Committee. The Schitt will hit the fan for Trump in the New Year. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 18, 2018

“Schitt” is an interesting typo https://t.co/PdPVt2JJzG — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) November 18, 2018