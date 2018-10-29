Trump Has Another Weird Umbrella Moment And The Laughs Rain Down On Twitter

Donald Trump had another awkward encounter with an umbrella over the weekend.
The president was carrying his own umbrella as he boarded Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base on his way to a campaign rally in Indianapolis on Saturday. When Trump reached the doorway, he dumped the open umbrella at the threshold.
News cameras captured the abandoned umbrella rattling around at the top of the stairs, where it was eventually picked up by a Secret Service agent.
Trump has been accused of being an umbrella hog on more than one occasion, specifically for holding one over his own head but not covering first lady Melania Trump. He’s also faced the more familiar struggle of trying to hold an umbrella in the wind.
Trump’s latest encounter with an umbrella caused a storm of jokes on Twitter: