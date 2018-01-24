President Donald Trump reportedly called acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe into the Oval Office last year and asked him who he voted for in the 2016 election, The Washington Post reported.

The Post, citing several unnamed former U.S. officials, said it was supposed to be a “get-to-know-you meeting” after Trump had fired former FBI Director James Comey, which left McCabe, the deputy director at the time, in charge of the bureau.

McCabe told Trump that he did not vote, according to the Post, which said the incident left McCabe feeling “disturbed.”

The newspaper also said Trump had “vented” about nearly $500,000 in donations McCabe’s wife, Jill, had received during her failed 2015 U.S. Senate bid from a political action committee controlled by former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a friend of Bill and Hillary Clinton.