01/24/2018 12:12 am ET

Trump Reportedly Asked Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe Who He Voted For

The Oval Office meeting left McCabe feeling "disturbed," according to reports.

By Ed Mazza

President Donald Trump reportedly called acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe into the Oval Office last year and asked him who he voted for in the 2016 election, The Washington Post reported.

The Post, citing several unnamed former U.S. officials, said it was supposed to be a “get-to-know-you meeting” after Trump had fired former FBI Director James Comey, which left McCabe, the deputy director at the time, in charge of the bureau. 

McCabe told Trump that he did not vote, according to the Post, which said the incident left McCabe feeling “disturbed.”

The newspaper also said Trump had “vented” about nearly $500,000 in donations McCabe’s wife, Jill, had received during her failed 2015 U.S. Senate bid from a political action committee controlled by former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a friend of Bill and Hillary Clinton. 

McCabe has since returned to his role as deputy director, following Christopher Wray’s confirmation as new director in August. Wray reportedly threatened to resign when Attorney General Jeff Sessions pressured him to fire McCabe.

Read the full report here. 

