What happened here when President Trump tried twice to pronounce "anonymous"? pic.twitter.com/nwSNnQuKfm

President Donald Trump encountered an unexpected stumbling block during his Montana rally on Thursday evening: the word “anonymous.”

Trump and many members of his administration have been attacking the unnamed author of a New York Times op-ed who claimed to be part of an inside effort in the White House to “frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations.”

But when trying to slam the anonymous author, Trump let out what sounded like “enenamas” before correcting himself to something more like “enomynous.”

Trump also guessed that the author is a “she” rather than a “he” and suggested that Times reporters investigate the author of the op-ed.