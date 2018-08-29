Twitter Users Blast Hypocrisy Of Donald Trump's 'Anonymous Sources' Warning

President Donald Trump’s attempt at making a public service announcement about “fake news” backfired to many Twitter users on Wednesday morning.

Trump on Twitter urged people to “stop reading the story” if “anonymous sources” were cited by a news organization. He also claimed “many anonymous sources don’t even exist” in two tweets in which he again ranted about CNN and called the network the “enemy of the people.”

“Anonymous Sources are really starting to BURN the media.” @FoxNews The fact is that many anonymous sources don’t even exist. They are fiction made up by the Fake News reporters. Look at the lie that Fake CNN is now in. They got caught red handed! Enemy of the People! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

When you see “anonymous source,” stop reading the story, it is fiction! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

Fellow tweeters were quick to call out Trump over the time he promoted his Birther conspiracy theory by claiming an unidentified but, according to him, “extremely credible source” had called his office to say former President Barack Obama’s birth certificate was a fraud.

Twitter users also cited Trump’s alleged use of fake spokesman monikers and his habit of claiming “many people are saying” to back up his point of view

So all the times you cited anonymous sources about Obama were fiction?



Thanks for clearing that up. — Patrick Scott Patterson (@OriginalPSP) August 29, 2018

Dude, you just tweeted that China hacked Hillary's emails based on a Daily Caller report that cited anonymous sources. https://t.co/0L5eaRvACN — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 29, 2018

You mean like, “a lot of people saying”? — Al Thompson (@Alserve) August 29, 2018

What, like this anonymous source? pic.twitter.com/nNZhWHBmAi — Ruth Foster Care or Whatever (@RuthieKetchup) August 29, 2018

But. . .

You use them all the time.



So, we should disregard “the high level anonymous businessman” who told you to stop the quarterly financial reports?



And the anonymous poll results nobody else can find?



Done. — RespecttheTruth (@HayesS105) August 29, 2018

How are John Barron, John Miller and your friend Jim who goes to Paris, doing these days? — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) August 29, 2018

This tweet is paid for and authorized by John Barron and John Miller. https://t.co/MPZI60JsQ7 — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) August 29, 2018

Says the man that relied on anonymous source pic.twitter.com/1QHpe6K2dY — Ice Princess (@zaptrapped) August 29, 2018

You literally just hyped a story via @TuckerCarlson that is based on anonymous sources. https://t.co/EfQvjUxYys — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) August 29, 2018

tweet comes hours after POTUS repeatedly touted an article based on anonymous sources https://t.co/dhSJlgzHoj — Colin Campbell (@colincampbell) August 29, 2018

The story that you're pushing this morning about DNC emails is based on anonymous sourcing in the Daily Caller. So we'll ignore that. Copy.https://t.co/vTNbOODDwF https://t.co/tqpnIo88am — Christina Ginn (@NBChristinaGinn) August 29, 2018

Then explain the Daily Callers China Hacking Hillary Email story you cited to demand your DOJ and FBI to investigate. https://t.co/qRpOmcZuXK — Colby Hall (@colbyhall) August 29, 2018