Trump Says Anybody Voting Democrat ‘Is Crazy’ At Arizona Rally

President Donald Trump declared that anyone voting for Democrats in the 2018 midterms is “crazy” at a rally in Mesa, Arizona.

The president spoke to a crowd of supporters in an aircraft hangar, while campaigning for Rep. Martha McSally, who is running against Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona’s Senate race. The seat is currently held by Sen Jeff Flake, who is retiring.

Trump, who centered much of his speech on immigration and the U.S.-Mexico border, called Democratic elected officials “unhinged” and “too extreme,” among a string of harsh criticisms.

Leaving Arizona after a fantastic Rally last night, in Mesa, honoring, and for, Martha @RepMcSally McSally. She is an inspiration & will be a GREAT SENATOR for the people of Arizona. Her opponent is a Nancy Pelosi puppet, really bad for State. Early Voting NOW! Will be back soon. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2018

“Anybody that votes for a Democrat now, is crazy, when you look at what’s coming up, crazy” he said in a video published by The Washington Post. “The Democrats don’t care about what their extremist immigration agendas will do, to your communities; your hospitals…”

He later added: “Let’s get these people out of there, there’s something wrong, they’re cuckoo.”

During his speech, Trump criticized Central American migrants trying to reach the U.S. border, as part of his ongoing attacks on Twitter this week.

For years, caravans have been organized for Central American migrants seeking asylum and fleeing violence and corruption.

Trump also claimed without evidence that Democrats “don’t care” about “illegal immigration” because “everybody that comes across the border, for the most part, they’re gonna vote Democrat,” he said.