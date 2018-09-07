More 'Bad Character' Examples Added To Trump's DC Liquor License Challenge

The board that will rule on the complaint is staffed by seven local residents picked by Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser. Trump is decidedly unpopular in the District of Columbia, where he won just 4 percent of the vote in the 2016 election.

The liquor license challenge isn’t the only action threatening the operation of Trump International Hotel. Karl Racine, the attorney general of the District of Columbia, and Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh filed a lawsuit against Trump in June arguing that he is violating the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution, which bars federal officeholders from receiving financial or material benefits from foreign governments or domestic government bodies. Foreign officials, embassies and foreign governments have rented rooms and paid for lavish parties at Trump International Hotel.

Trump has “continued to own, control and prosper from hundreds of businesses around the world. By accepting benefits from foreign and domestic government actors, the president is opening himself up to the type of foreign influence and corruption that the Constitution seeks to prevent,” said a statement from Racine’s office.