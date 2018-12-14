Former President Barack Obama faced relentless criticism during his time in office for taking vacations. One of the main critics was Donald Trump, the businessman who would become his successor in the Oval Office.

Take this tweet from December 2013 as one example:

Pres. Obama is about to embark on a 17 day vacation in his ‘native’ Hawaii, putting Secret Service away from families on Christmas. Aloha! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2013

Note Trump’s touting of the racist birther conspiracy theory in the post.

And then there was this tweet, from July 2014:

Obama is on yet another two-day West Coast fundraising swing. Has to fit it in before his 15 day tax-payer funded vacation. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2014

Four years later, Trump is facing accusations of hypocrisy for his alleged plans to decamp to his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, for 16 days over the holidays. Per the Palm Beach Post, a Federal Aviation Administration alert warned pilots to avoid nearby airspace between Dec. 21 and Jan. 6, even though it’s unclear when Trump will be stopping by.

Trump, who the Washington Post reported in 2017 had vastly outnumbered Obama’s leisure time, will likely still conduct presidential business during his time away from the White House.

But “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” highlighted the inconsistency of Trump’s past comments and current actions on Thursday: