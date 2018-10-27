A BBC presenter pretended to be sick after recalling what President Donald Trump once told her shortly before an interview.

“He was creepy, man,” Steph McGovern said on Friday’s broadcast of topical panel show “Have I Got News For You.”

McGovern, 36, said Trump told her ahead of their 2012 sit-down that he would “leave the room” to “make myself look better” because she was “so beautiful.”

“Because if we do this interview now, everyone is just going to be staring at you and not listening to me,” Trump added, per McGovern.

She then did this:

McGovern thought Trump was trying to “disarm” her with his comment.

“Because he thought, as a female journalist, that was the best thing to say to me rather than: ‘Oh, I watched your piece on mobile phone insurance last week,’” she joked.