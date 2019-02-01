President Donald Trump attempted to honor Black History Month on Friday, but many Twitter users found it hard to believe he actually wrote the tweet.
Considering Trump’s well-documented history of racist behavior, many critics were unimpressed he acknowledged the monthlong celebration of black culture.
Meanwhile, many Twitter users felt compelled to tell the president he wasn’t fooling anyone.
On the bright side for the president, Yahoo reports that Twitter users also slammed Melania Trump’s Black History Month tweet, so maybe the two have something to talk about at dinner.
