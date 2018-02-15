Twitter Users Accuse Trump Of Victim Blaming After Florida Shooting

Twitter users accused President Donald Trump of victim blaming after the president’s Thursday tweet suggested that people who knew suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz may not have done enough to prevent the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The president’s tweet said neighbors and classmates knew the suspect accused of carrying out Wednesday’s attack was a “big problem.”

So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2018

Trump may have thought his tweet was well-intentioned, but many people on Twitter felt it sent the wrong message, especially considering reports that a YouTube video blogger did report Cruz to the FBI.

And social media users let the president know it.

Nothing like blaming the classmates for their own murders. Well done! Leadership of the highest caliber right here 🙄 — Emily Corrine (@ecsolon) February 15, 2018

You're right! It's the students ' fault @realDonaldTrump get yourself an examination of consciousness. Do disgust! — Salvatore Camiolo (@TotiCamiolo) February 15, 2018

So we now have a President that is blaming the children, the dead children, the cowering in their classroom children for the evils of one gun carrying idiot. Remember, you are the one that allowed this by revoking gun checks for mental illness. You are guilty! — BoomerGal (@ClioSings) February 15, 2018

Two things. (1) It is considered crass to, even indirectly, blame the "neighbors and classmates" for a school shooting. (2) What if the authorities you say should be alerted refuse to act? (see link from a year ago) https://t.co/iyLZZGVVlj — Jeff Kaplan (@jikaplan) February 15, 2018

Others had similar thoughts but expressed them much more directly.

On behalf of the families of the victims you’re blaming, why don’t you go fuck yourself. Seriously. Just go away. — Your Mom (@L_A_Boogie) February 15, 2018

Do you even think before you tweet. So insensitive, indirectly passing the blame to the victims. — John OHara (@johara1971) February 15, 2018

You have got to be kidding. It WAS reported again and again. Don't preach to the damn choir Donald when your own glass house is shattering around you. You are such a hypocrite. The NRA and Putin are controlling your every move. You can't be President when you are compromised. — Secret Society Kiwi (@merlin_marnie) February 15, 2018

Some people felt the president’s suggestion was a bit simplistic and hypocritical.

Blame others = Problems solved pic.twitter.com/CLzMsoPUvH — Emilia Castle (@EmApollo94) February 15, 2018

Congratulations! You've solved this school shooting problem! Thanks for your wisdom and tweeting. #WorstPresidentEver — SonOfDonald (@SonOphDonald) February 15, 2018

He was expelled for getting in a fight. His screen name was reported to the FBI, not him specifically. If they had linked him to his screen name, then they could have investigated him! — Brandi Britton (@Brandibritton2) February 15, 2018

One guy just thought it was ridiculous.

So the aim now is anyone that shows any signs of not being 100% right in their behaviour must be reported? Impossible and knowingly dodging the fundamental problem — Richard Sutcliffe (@rchrdsut76) February 15, 2018

A few people felt he’s the wrong guy to be making this type of statement.

And just who do we report the president of the united states to

when he's as wacky as a fruit cake? — Rob Klint (@1RobKlint) February 15, 2018

You have NO moral authority to stand on, none whatsoever, zero. You constantly use divisive language and resort to name calling against honorable members of congress, and leaders of institutions of integrity. How many times have you incited violence DJT? https://t.co/wDVvhz1DVw — Nick_1623 (@Nick_1623) February 15, 2018

Forgive me but what education or authority do you have to determine if someone is mentally ill? He was part of a white supremacist militia organization into paramilitary training that sounds more like terrorism the mental illness to me. — Leslie Marshall (@LeslieMarshall) February 15, 2018

Then there was the user who brought up an infamous Trump quote that appears to contradict the president’s more recent message condemning the gun violence in Florida.