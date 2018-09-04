The Wildest Things About Trump From Bob Woodward's New Book, 'Fear'

Voters elected President Donald Trump to lead the nation, but Bob Woodward’s new book, “Fear: Trump in the White House,” describes the White House as “an administrative coup d’etat” and a “nervous breakdown” of the executive branch.

According to an excerpt from the book published in the Washington Post on Tuesday, administration staffers often have to engage in stealthy behavior to prevent Trump from being impulsive and to minimize disasters that could hurt the president and the country. In some cases, senior aides would reportedly pluck official papers from Trump’s desk before he could sign them.

White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly frequently lost his temper, telling colleagues he thought the president was “unhinged,” according to Woodward.

In one meeting, Kelly reportedly said Trump was “an idiot,” and it was “pointless to try to convince him of anything.”

“He’s gone off the rails. We’re in Crazytown. I don’t even know why any of us are here. This is the worst job I’ve ever had,” Kelly said, according to the book.

Woodward, best known for his acclaimed reporting on the Watergate scandal at the Post, describes multiple eyebrow-raising anecdotes about the Trump White House in “Fear.” You can read the full excerpt here, but some of the most shocking highlights include: