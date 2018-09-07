POLITICS
09/07/2018 12:23 pm ET

Trump Insists 'I Don't Talk The Way I Am Quoted.' Twitter Users Disagree.

The president claimed he'd never have been elected if he spoke the way he's quoted in Bob Woodward's new book, "Fear."
headshot
By David Moye

Yep, this is another story about President Donald Trump tweeting something stupid, asinine or bizarre.

But, trust us, this one’s worth it.

On Friday morning, the president must have been stewing about the September release of Bob Woodward’s new book, Fear: Trump in the White House, judging from what he posted on Twitter.

The idea that Trump doesn’t talk the way he’s quoted is false as anyone who has ever heard Trump speak knows. Even Trump’s supporters know that’s how he talks ― and probably why some of them voted for him.

Naturally, the comment attracted lots of, shall we say, “constructive” criticism on Twitter.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Trump's U.N. Speech Photos Are Like A Bottomless Pot Of Gold
headshot
David Moye
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Politics And Government Tweet Bob Woodward
Trump Insists 'I Don't Talk The Way I Am Quoted.' Twitter Users Disagree.
CONVERSATIONS
An error occurred, comments could not be loaded.