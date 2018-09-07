Yep, this is another story about President Donald Trump tweeting something stupid, asinine or bizarre.
But, trust us, this one’s worth it.
On Friday morning, the president must have been stewing about the September release of Bob Woodward’s new book, Fear: Trump in the White House, judging from what he posted on Twitter.
The idea that Trump doesn’t talk the way he’s quoted is false as anyone who has ever heard Trump speak knows. Even Trump’s supporters know that’s how he talks ― and probably why some of them voted for him.
Naturally, the comment attracted lots of, shall we say, “constructive” criticism on Twitter.
