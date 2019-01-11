An online prankster made a pre-emptive strike against Donald Trump by registering a domain name for the “Official Secure The Border Fund,” the same name the president’s 2020 campaign team is using to solicit donations.

The unidentified joker posted an anti-Trump message on the single-page OfficialSecureTheBorderFund.com website:

“Donald J. Trump is a racist, a demagogue, a swindler, and a puppet of foreign influence,” the message reads. “He and his presidency are illegitimate, and his wall is nothing but a vanity project.”

The website says the “true border crisis is the unlawful and immoral policy of family separation” and asks people to “please consider donating” to three organizations that are assisting migrants detained at the U.S.-Mexico border under Trump’s anti-immigration policies.

Trump’s campaign team sent out emails soliciting donations to the border-themed fund during the president’s lie-packed Oval Office address on border security Tuesday.

However, as The Center for Public Integrity’s Dave Levinthal‏ noted on Twitter, the fund is “just a fancy name” for the Trump campaign’s joint fundraising committee with the Republican National Committee.