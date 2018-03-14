People ridiculed President Donald Trump on Tuesday after he warned that undocumented immigrants trying to enter the U.S. were like “professional mountain climbers.”

Trump made the comment while inspecting prototypes of his long-promised U.S.-Mexico border wall just south of San Diego, California.

“Getting over the top is easy,” said Trump, as he attempted to explain why the barrier needed to be a tough obstacle to circumvent.

“These are like professional mountain climbers,” he added. “They are incredible climbers. They can’t climb some of these walls. Some of them they can. Those are the walls we’re not using.”

Tweeters picked up on his rambling claim, and immediately called Trump out:

We’re gonna build a climbing wall and Mexico is going to pay for it! pic.twitter.com/fRs1T52lpP — Darren Bigelow (@dsbigelowauthor) March 14, 2018

So a Mexican professional mountain climber can only find employment by entering the USA illegally? — Moonbeam Mike (@MrMoonbeamMike) March 14, 2018

Trump looking at the border wall just called Mexicans “professional mountain climbers”

Oh and don’t forget “rapists,”

So “professional mountain climber rapists” are going to ruin our country.



I assume some are good people. Who rape after climbing mountains.



Wow. — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) March 13, 2018

Your president @realDonaldTrump literally just said that Mexican immigrants “are professional mountain climbers.” — Aimee Carrero Rock (@aimeecarrero) March 13, 2018

Yes, @realDonaldTrump really did just compare undocumented immigrants who go over border wall to 'professional mountain climbers.' #borderwall — Foon Rhee (@foonrhee) March 13, 2018

"They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists. And some are professional mountain climbers."...Trump/Dotard — Len Friest (@friest_len) March 13, 2018

Mexico is not sending us their finest... except mountain climbers. They're sending world class mountain climbers. #Trump — Hoag in the House (@HoagML) March 13, 2018

Mexicans. Bad hombres. Good mountain climbers. -- Donald J Trump — SageRobinson (@SageRobinson) March 13, 2018

"These are professional mountain climbers" -Trump on Mexicans trying to scale his imaginary walls. — TheWeekInTrump (@TheWeekInTrump) March 13, 2018

BREAKING NEWS: President Trump bans mountain climbers and people with ropes or ladders. — Ruby Twill (@rubytwill) March 13, 2018

Trump just called Mexican immigrants “professional mountain climbers”.



I just can’t. — Olivia (@olianderrr) March 13, 2018