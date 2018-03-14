People ridiculed President Donald Trump on Tuesday after he warned that undocumented immigrants trying to enter the U.S. were like “professional mountain climbers.”
Trump made the comment while inspecting prototypes of his long-promised U.S.-Mexico border wall just south of San Diego, California.
“Getting over the top is easy,” said Trump, as he attempted to explain why the barrier needed to be a tough obstacle to circumvent.
“These are like professional mountain climbers,” he added. “They are incredible climbers. They can’t climb some of these walls. Some of them they can. Those are the walls we’re not using.”
Tweeters picked up on his rambling claim, and immediately called Trump out: