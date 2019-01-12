President Donald Trump urged Democrats on Friday to return to Washington to vote to fund his proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
And in the process, he came up with a strange new nickname for the barrier.
“This is where I ask the Democrats to come back to Washington and to vote for money for the wall, the barrier, whatever you wanna call it, it’s OK with me,” Trump said during a White House roundtable on immigration. “They can name it whatever they, they can name it ‘peaches’ — I don’t care what they name it but we need money for that barrier.”
Check out the clip here:
“Peaches?” Yes.
Trump’s strange statement inevitably captured the imagination of Twitter users, who may have only just been recovering from his incorrect assertion that wheels are older than walls the previous day.