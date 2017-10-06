POLITICS
Donald Trump's Cryptic 'Calm Before The Storm' Comment Is Freaking Everyone Out

Is it about Iran? North Korea? The "pee tape?" Everyone has a guess.
During a photo op on Thursday evening, President Donald Trump alluded to this being the “calm before the storm.” When asked to elaborate, he said: “You’ll find out.” 

So what was he referring to? 

Nearly everyone has a guess. Some are serious. Some are attempts at humor. Others are downright terrifying: 

