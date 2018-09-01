The Stanford Band May Have Tricked Trump's Campaign Manager Into Mocking Him

The Leland Stanford Junior University Marching Band has a history of trolling President Donald Trump.

So it was more than likely that the donning of a “Space Force” suit by one of its musicians to the Stanford Cardinal home-opening NCAA season game against the San Diego State Aztecs on Friday was intended to be ironic:

A post shared by Brett Ashton (@bashtonsj) on Aug 31, 2018 at 5:25pm PDT

But Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale, appeared to not interpret it in that way. He declared on Twitter, “Love it!”

Now, it’s unclear if Parscale did understand the likely trolling nature of the costume and was genuinely declaring his love for it ― or if he just believed that the band member was endorsing Trump’s much-ridiculed proposed interplanetary branch of the military.

The LSJUMB did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for clarification as to why the suit was worn, either. But many tweeters still mocked Parscale over his post:

The Stanford band hates Trump and is making fun of this dumb idea, my dude. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) September 1, 2018

Stanford beat San Diego St and its band tricked Trump goblins into thinking they weren’t mocking Trump. So they’re 2-0 on the season. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) September 1, 2018

Brad. Brad. Brad. The Stanford band hates your boss. That is NOT a compliment. Damn yer Dumb. Have fun in prison. https://t.co/IU5X2jypGp — christopher (@corwinatorx) September 1, 2018

Hmmm🤔 Should we do the right thing & tell him this is probably not a compliment? NAW. 😏😏😏



Thank you #Stanford band https://t.co/NPLsnoC4H0 — LesaPR (@LesaPR) September 1, 2018

When you definitely understand the Stanford Band https://t.co/lNK42RoYdx — Pivoting to Tax Fraud (@sbee_champion) September 1, 2018

This is just too hilarious. Trump's campaign manager loves it when the Stanford band mocks him. pic.twitter.com/LLjyGYM2Ca — Random White People (@KellyScaletta) September 1, 2018

Irony is lost on these chuds. Apparently 'ol Brad doesn't know a lot about the Stanford band. https://t.co/3salgPeR6g — Terence (@TOPolk) September 1, 2018

The Stanford drum major has a “Space Force” jump suit.



I love the Stanford Band soo much. — Sean Rosales (@Sean_ESPN) September 1, 2018

Irony is usually lost on the MAGA crowd. — JH (@JBHinOC) September 1, 2018

The band ― well known for its on-field antics which have seen it sanctioned on multiple occasions ― in December zinged the Trump White House with its pre-game Alamo Bowl performance:

And in July 2016, it issued a spoof “cease and desist” letter demanding Trump stop using its fight song “All Right Now” by ’70s rock band Free at his political rallies:

We recently found out that @realDonaldTrump used "All Right Now" at an event. So here's our cease and desist letter: pic.twitter.com/ihgBdBsrz0 — Stanford Band (@lsjumb) July 21, 2016

“Our concern, Don (we’re calling you Don, hope that’s cool), is that your divisive rhetoric will tarnish the spirit of that song and all that it stands for,” the band wrote to the then-presidential candidate in the open letter.