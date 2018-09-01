The Stanford Band May Have Tricked Trump's Campaign Manager Into Mocking Him

The Leland Stanford Junior University Marching Band has a history of trolling President Donald Trump.
So it was more than likely that the donning of a “Space Force” suit by one of its musicians to the Stanford Cardinal home-opening NCAA season game against the San Diego State Aztecs on Friday was intended to be ironic:
But Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale, appeared to not interpret it in that way. He declared on Twitter, “Love it!”
Now, it’s unclear if Parscale did understand the likely trolling nature of the costume and was genuinely declaring his love for it ― or if he just believed that the band member was endorsing Trump’s much-ridiculed proposed interplanetary branch of the military.
The LSJUMB did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for clarification as to why the suit was worn, either. But many tweeters still mocked Parscale over his post:
The band ― well known for its on-field antics which have seen it sanctioned on multiple occasions ― in December zinged the Trump White House with its pre-game Alamo Bowl performance:
And in July 2016, it issued a spoof “cease and desist” letter demanding Trump stop using its fight song “All Right Now” by ’70s rock band Free at his political rallies:
“Our concern, Don (we’re calling you Don, hope that’s cool), is that your divisive rhetoric will tarnish the spirit of that song and all that it stands for,” the band wrote to the then-presidential candidate in the open letter.
“We can certainly admire a good lampooning of the political system (something you’ve definitely accomplished), but even we can recognize when a joke has gone too far,” it added. “And believe us, we know a thing or two about taking a joke too far.”