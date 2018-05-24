Trump Cancels North Korea Summit With Kim Jong-Un

The next day, Trump told Fox News there was a “good chance” that the summit would take place.

Trump had touted the renewed diplomacy with North Korea as a triumph for his administration, suggesting that he should win a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts.

The White House push for negotiations in recent months was a dramatic shift from Trump’s initial posture toward North Korea. Last year, Trump and Kim were locked in an escalating battle of insults, which included Trump threatening North Korea with “fire and fury” if the country took action against the United States.

White House officials told HuffPost they may hold a briefing on North Korea Thursday afternoon.