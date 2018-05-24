Trump Cancels North Korea Summit With Kim Jong-Un

President Donald Trump on Thursday canceled a scheduled June 12 summit in Singapore with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after recent sparring between the two countries over the planned nuclear talks.
“Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting,” Trump wrote in a letter to Kim, sent to reporters on Thursday.
Read Trump’s letter below:
Trump’s announcement came hours after North Korean officials threatened to cancel the summit, angered by recent comments from Vice President Mike Pence and national security adviser John Bolton, who compared North Korea with Libya.
Cracks began to emerge in plans for the summit last week, after North Korea threatened to call off the meeting if the Trump administration demanded the country completely denuclearize. Trump appeared to soften his rhetoric toward North Korea this week, saying that a more gradual option of denuclearization was a possibility.
But he teased the summit’s uncertain fate.
“We’re moving along. We’ll see what happens. There are certain conditions we want to happen. I think we’ll get those conditions. And if we don’t, we won’t have the meeting,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday, without specifying what those conditions would be.
The next day, Trump told Fox News there was a “good chance” that the summit would take place.
Trump had touted the renewed diplomacy with North Korea as a triumph for his administration, suggesting that he should win a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts.
The White House push for negotiations in recent months was a dramatic shift from Trump’s initial posture toward North Korea. Last year, Trump and Kim were locked in an escalating battle of insults, which included Trump threatening North Korea with “fire and fury” if the country took action against the United States.
White House officials told HuffPost they may hold a briefing on North Korea Thursday afternoon.
Akbar Ahmed contributed reporting.