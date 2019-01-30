President Donald Trump was dubbed “the boy who cried caravan” on Twitter Wednesday morning as he once again tried to whip up fear over migrants to push for funding for his proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Trump, citing a segment on Fox News’ morning show “Fox & Friends,” warned that three separate caravans are now “marching” to America’s southern border. “The numbers are tremendous,” he added.
Trump has repeatedly bashed the groups of migrants from Central America who travel toward the U.S. He also turned it into a talking point ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.
Twitter users chided Trump for fearmongering with his latest tweet: