Twitter users chided President Donald Trump over his poor choice of words in a tweet about how he was marking the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I in Paris on Saturday.
Trump, who is in the French capital for the centenary commemorations, tweeted that he was “getting ready to celebrate the end of World War One.”
“Is there anything better to celebrate than the end of a war, in particular that one, which was one of the bloodiest and worst of all time?” he asked.
Given the somber nature of the occasion, dozens of tweeters called out Trump for using the word “celebrate” instead of “commemorate.”