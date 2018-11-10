Twitter users chided President Donald Trump over his poor choice of words in a tweet about how he was marking the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I in Paris on Saturday.

Trump, who is in the French capital for the centenary commemorations, tweeted that he was “getting ready to celebrate the end of World War One.”

I am in Paris getting ready to celebrate the end of World War One. Is there anything better to celebrate than the end of a war, in particular that one, which was one of the bloodiest and worst of all time? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2018

“Is there anything better to celebrate than the end of a war, in particular that one, which was one of the bloodiest and worst of all time?” he asked.

Given the somber nature of the occasion, dozens of tweeters called out Trump for using the word “celebrate” instead of “commemorate.”

This is a solemn act of Remembrance for those that gave their lives in this war. As the epitaph said 'When you go home tell them of us and say for your tomorrow we gave our today'. This is not a celebration. pic.twitter.com/HIqumVApA4 — John O'Brien (@objohnny) November 10, 2018

Your ignorance is breathtaking. It’s not a celebration, you stupid buffoon, it’s a commemoration to mark the end of a slaughter and to remember the lives that were lost in a conflict which had the aim of Imperial domination by an autocrat such as yourself. — Nemo - PROTECT MUELLER! (@BigFurryNemo) November 10, 2018

Sir, what you are doing is to commemorate. The celebration ended way back in 1918... — John Ogola (@jjogola) November 10, 2018

ARMISTICE is NOT a celebration, it's a time of remembrance and appreciation of the sacrifice made by others - A concept totally alien to yourself. Your inclusion is an invitation to the OFFICE you hold, not to you personally. Ergo, you are being seen as the Turd in the cookie jar — Ray Reddington (@Reddington60) November 10, 2018

I am in Paris, getting ready to commemorate the end of World War One.

Is there anything better than to honor the victims and to work together with our longtime allies to secure a peaceful future for our children ?



There, fixed it for you ... — ❄️ (@lionqueen1952) November 10, 2018

Commemorate not celebrate...not many celebrate War #LestWeForget — Damien Gillett (@DamienGillett83) November 10, 2018

Celebrate? How about soberly commemorate the sacrifice of those who fought and died? — Jon Chibnall (@jonchibnall) November 10, 2018

You meant ‘commemorate’, right? No-one ‘celebrates’ war — Wayne (@MrWayneyB) November 10, 2018

The word you are looking for is commemorate. Celebrating is different to commemorating. — Lisa Johnstone (@LisaJohnstone73) November 10, 2018

Please don’t celebrate it. It’s an act of remembrance and commemoration. — Pete Flynn (@PeteFlynn5) November 10, 2018