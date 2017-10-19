Donald Trump Is Not The First President To Send Someone A Check

WASHINGTON ― The White House said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump sent a personal check for $25,000 ― belatedly, it appears ― to a grieving father whose son was killed serving in the U.S. Army in Afghanistan.

Though it’s an unusual gesture, it’s not the first time a U.S. president has sent a check to a private citizen.

President Barack Obama said in 2011 that he’d done it. “It’s not something I should advertise, but it has happened,” Obama told the Washington Post’s Eli Saslow, who wrote a book profiling some of the people who’d detailed their struggles in letters to the then-president.

Ronald Reagan also reportedly dipped into his own bank account to help people out. Author Ronald Kessler reported in 2009 book about the Secret Service that Reagan made a habit out of it.

“I hand-carried checks for four thousand dollars or five thousand dollars to people who had written him,” White House assistant Frank J. Kelly told Kessler. “He would say, ‘Don’t tell people. I was poor myself.’”

Reagan also apparently sent a $50 check in 1986 to an 11-year-old girl who’d written the White House saying she wanted to help the homeless.

In Trump’s case, during a phone call in June, Chris Baldridge complained to the president that only his ex-wife would receive the military survivor benefits after their son, Army Sgt. Dillon Baldridge, had been killed in Afghanistan. The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Trump said he’d give Baldridge $25,000, but hadn’t delivered.

Wednesday afternoon ― after the Post story had appeared on the newspaper’s website ― White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said the check was in the mail.

“It’s disgusting that the media is taking something that should be recognized as a generous and sincere gesture, made privately by the president, and using it to advance the media’s biased agenda,” Walters said.