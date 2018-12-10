Twitter Users Troll Trump With Hilariously Awful Chief Of Staff Suggestions

President Donald Trump seems to be having a hard time filling a key role in the White House ― and his Twitter critics are seizing the opportunity to offer some mocking suggestions.

Trump said over the weekend that John Kelly would be leaving the chief of staff position by the end of the year. However, his reported top pick to replace Kelly ― Nick Ayers, Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff ― said he’s leaving the administration by the end of the year as well.

Ayers on Sunday tweeted:

Thank you @realDonaldTrump, @VP, and my great colleagues for the honor to serve our Nation at The White House. I will be departing at the end of the year but will work with the #MAGA team to advance the cause. 🇺🇸 #Georgia — Nick Ayers (@nick_ayers) December 9, 2018

Trump then sent out his own message later in the day playing down his interest in Ayers and saying he was interviewing “some really great people” for the job:

I am in the process of interviewing some really great people for the position of White House Chief of Staff. Fake News has been saying with certainty it was Nick Ayers, a spectacular person who will always be with our #MAGA agenda. I will be making a decision soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2018

Twitter critics mocked the situation in the White House, attempted to explain why Ayers doesn’t want the job and even offered some less-than-helpful suggestions on who might be next in line for the chief of staff job.

How about who ever hosts the Oscars must also be Trump's Chief of Staff? — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) December 10, 2018

I would like to add the possibility that the president of the United States installs his trusted advisor the simple son. https://t.co/zjitRbkPNE — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 10, 2018

WILL YOU BE MY CHIEF OF STAFF? pic.twitter.com/eaSbxVp5Uf — Ryan Hill (@RyanHillMI) December 10, 2018

BREAKING:



The next White House Chief of Staff will be the first person who says yes — andy lassner (@andylassner) December 9, 2018

It's kind of thrilling that being his chief of staff now has the job security of Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher at Hogwarts — Jon Danziger (@jondanziger) December 10, 2018

BREAKING: Nick Ayers not taking job as White House chief of staff. Ayers said he wants to spend more time with his family and less time in prison — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) December 10, 2018

Anyone looking for a chief of staff, I know somebody who has done it. pic.twitter.com/qSG9EpLpy8 — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) December 10, 2018

Gee, wonder why no one seems to want what is typically considered the most powerful job in the White House? No one wants to buy tickets on the Titanic after you’ve seen the movie. https://t.co/9JT3xVxjFu — peter zeidenberg (@przeidenberg) December 10, 2018

Hedley Lamarr for Chief of Staff. pic.twitter.com/LDmOhY37kX — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) December 9, 2018

Translation: As tempting as federal prison sounds, I think I’m good. — Clay Crocker (@theExpatpreneur) December 10, 2018

Translation:



“Nah, I don’t want to be the captain of the Titanic.” pic.twitter.com/dpWDbzodAs — ✨Trina: Music Ambassador ✨ (@dharma69) December 10, 2018

Trump is going to float making Ivanka his new Chief of Staff any minute now.



No one else wants the job. https://t.co/cJaeYf2cRz — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) December 10, 2018

My inside sources point to a very capable person currently working in the White House. Here is a hint. pic.twitter.com/0WNZHIg0bv — Tom Dykstra (@Tomleegun) December 9, 2018

No one wants that job #Individual1 You dont heed the advice of your advisors nor your legal counsel...why bother? — Scott Taylor (@Hypnodic) December 10, 2018

It’s like advertising for a first mate position the moment the Titanic struck the iceberg. — Ceiling Spirits (@CeilingSpirits) December 10, 2018