Late-night television hosts on Monday found the funny in John Kelly’s departure as the White House chief of staff.

Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel, James Corden, Samantha Bee, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert all had their say on reports that President Donald Trump is finding it tricky to recruit a replacement for the role.

Colbert, host of CBS’ “Late Show,” put in an early application:

He also created this supercut in Kelly’s honor:

Over on ABC, Kimmel suggested an inappropriate Hollywood alternative to Kelly:

Corden, host of CBS’ “Late Late Show,” examined why Trump is having difficulty with recruitment:

On Comedy Central, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” interviewed stand-up comedian Michael Kosta for the position:

TBS’ “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” had earlier suggested a new role for Kelly:

Congrats to new Oscars host, John Kelly. — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) December 8, 2018

Meyers, host of NBC’s “Late Night,” did a deeper dive into the development: