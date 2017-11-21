Donald Trump’s Pricey New Christmas Hat Gets Exactly The Reception You’d Expect

President Donald Trump has another hat for sale.
This time, he’s selling a Christmas version of his famous lid, with the “Make America Great Again” slogan festooned with embroidered lights on the front and a “Merry Christmas” message on the back.
The hat retails for $45, an 80 percent premium over the standard $25 “MAGA” hat, but the same price as the Trump Halloween hat released last month.
The GOP’s official Twitter gave the new Christmas Trump hat a plug:
The hat was not, however, universally well-received.
Here are some of the less-than-merry reactions:
