11/21/2017 03:48 am ET Updated Nov 21, 2017

Donald Trump’s Pricey New Christmas Hat Gets Exactly The Reception You’d Expect

The GOP claims this hat will "make Christmas great again."
By Ed Mazza

President Donald Trump has another hat for sale. 

This time, he’s selling a Christmas version of his famous lid, with the “Make America Great Again” slogan festooned with embroidered lights on the front and a “Merry Christmas” message on the back.

The hat retails for $45, an 80 percent premium over the standard $25 “MAGA” hat, but the same price as the Trump Halloween hat released last month.

The GOP’s official Twitter gave the new Christmas Trump hat a plug: 

The hat was not, however, universally well-received.

Here are some of the less-than-merry reactions: 

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
