Donald Trump Fires Up War-On-Christmas Rhetoric In October

President Donald Trump got a jump-start on the so-called war on Christmas on Friday, telling attendees of the Values Voter Summit, “We are saying ‘Merry Christmas’ again.”

“We are getting near the beautiful Christmas season that people don’t talk about anymore,” Trump said while speaking at the anti-LGBT event. “They don’t use the word ‘Christmas.’”

Trump added that he hoped Congress would pass “massive tax cuts for the American people” as a Christmas gift.

Trump actually kicked off this year’s Christmas defense in July, when he mentioned that “we’re going to start saying ‘Merry Christmas’ again” while speaking at the “Celebrate Freedom” event at the Kennedy Center.

And after Trump won the election last year, his surrogates also claimed victory in the war on Christmas.