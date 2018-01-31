President Donald Trump has never been afraid to pat himself on the back. And he didn’t disappoint during his own State of the Union address on Tuesday night.
Trump repeatedly clapped directly into the microphone each time he delivered what he believed to be an important line. Needless to say, Twitter users noticed — and they weren’t having any of it:
Trump keeps clapping for himself. It’s weird. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/jgWRtOsRJI— John Aravosis (@aravosis) January 31, 2018
the isolated sound of trump clapping is how i imagine the white house sounds most evenings, just the sound of his hands slapping together echoing down empty hallways over the low din of the tv— jomny sun (@jonnysun) January 31, 2018
The way Trump's clapping for himself reminds me of the people that spin on Wheel of Fortune. #SOTU— Misty (@mialynneb) January 31, 2018
Make America Stop Clapping Directly Into The Microphone Again. #SOTU— Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) January 31, 2018
Also, please stop clapping RIGHT IN FRONT OF THE MICROPHONE Donald. #SOTU— Jessica (@jesscampagna) January 31, 2018
I don't remember Obama clapping for himself during the #SOTU. Oh that's right... Because he had class.— Jared Schraub (@jaredschraub) January 31, 2018
Why is Trump clapping for himself? It's almost like he's a narcissist or something. #SOTU— Ben Greenman (@bengreenman) January 31, 2018
Okay Trump. You can stop clapping your hands into the microphone. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/dUzqQTCBE3— Isabella Cigno 💕💖 (@IsabellaCigno) January 31, 2018
In my professional audio person capacity, I think they should duck Trump's mic 50% when he starts clapping for himself.— Jody Avirgan (@jodyavirgan) January 31, 2018
Even Trump’s clapping is obnoxious— Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) January 31, 2018
The Democrats won't clap for Trump so he is clapping for himself. 10/10 trolling. #SOTU— Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) January 31, 2018
No one mentioned to Trump that if he applauds his own sentences, the audio of his tiny hands clapping drowns out the sound of everyone else clapping for him. Whooooops. #SOTU— Melissa McEwan (@Shakestweetz) January 31, 2018
Well at least we know that the soundtrack to the 9th circle of hell is Trump clapping his meaty palms together repeatedly 4.5 inches away from a hot mic— Devin Lytle (@devdevnumnums) January 31, 2018
Trump clapping directly into the mic pic.twitter.com/GWPbSJPT2R— Kayla (@SheetsKayla) January 31, 2018
Jeb Bush had to ask people to please clap. Trump is all like I can do it my damn self! #SOTU #clapforyourself— Shawn Fluharty (@WVUFLU) January 31, 2018
Why is the POTUS clapping for his own speech at every pause? Is he afraid the audience won't know when they are supposed to applaud? ????— Tim Wilson (@PittsburghTim) January 31, 2018
Find someone that claps for you as often as trump does for himself #SOTU— Greg Cope White (@eatgregeat) January 31, 2018
@POTUS please turn away from the mic a little more while clapping i just cant handle it anymore #StateOfTheUnion— Alisa Boyle (@ABoyyy12) January 31, 2018
Alright.... audio guy needs to mute the mic when @POTUS claps. #SOTU— WBTV Ben Williamson (@benlwilliamson) January 31, 2018
Ima need Trump to not clap directly in the Mic... #kthank #SOTU pic.twitter.com/NpBFtWFGCP— •°Kevin°• (@Aim4Kev) January 31, 2018
Had to walk away from the SOTU broadcast, not because of the speech itself, but because of Trump's clapping himself— Tracey Zullman (@zulloverfolks) January 31, 2018
It's actually hurting my ears the way Donald Trump is clapping for himself.— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) January 31, 2018
Trump clapping for himself is everything.— Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) January 31, 2018
Trump repeatedly clapping for himself appears to be a new State of the Union innovation.— Jonathan Ladd (@jonmladd) January 31, 2018
Trump, clapping so loudly at your own lines into your own mic still won't make daddy love you #SOTU— Grace Parra (@GraceParra360) January 31, 2018
The "Trump clapping for himself" is super-underrated as a presidential move— Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) January 31, 2018
Really can't handle the sound of Trump clapping for himself in the mic every 2 seconds. #makeitstop #SOTU pic.twitter.com/E3ZdEHwqL1— Wardah Khalid (@wardahkhalid_) January 31, 2018
Everyone is clapping every time Trump finishes a coherent sentence, we do agree, it's impressive for Trump— Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) January 31, 2018
