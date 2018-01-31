POLITICS
Donald Trump Got Clap-Happy During The State Of The Union, And Twitter Noticed

"Why is Trump clapping for himself? It's almost like he's a narcissist or something."

President Donald Trump has never been afraid to pat himself on the back. And he didn’t disappoint during his own State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

Trump repeatedly clapped directly into the microphone each time he delivered what he believed to be an important line. Needless to say, Twitter users noticed — and they weren’t having any of it:

