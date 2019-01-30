President Donald Trump was rightly taken to task Monday after he once again tried to dismiss climate change as a hoax with this tweet:
So, on Tuesday night, Jimmy Kimmel recruited two children to explain the concept of global warming with illustrations that the president might be able to understand.
Apollo, 8, and Kaitlynn, 10, pointed out the difference between climate and weather and noted the concept of the greenhouse effect for Trump’s benefit. They even suggested some online reading material, should he be more interested in the topic.
Check out the clip above.