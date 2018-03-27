Donald Trump Baffles Internet After Briefly Following CNN On Twitter

President Donald Trump is clearly no fan of CNN, the news network he regularly accuses of being “fake news.” So it came as somewhat of a surprise on Monday when Trump appeared to follow the main @CNN account on Twitter:
The @TrumpsAlert Twitter bot, which tracks who the Trump family follows and unfollows on the social network, tweeted the news at 7:10 a.m. Just 50 minutes later, however, the feed reported that the president was no longer following CNN:
It’s unclear if Trump unfollowed the account himself by accident or intentionally, or if CNN blocked the president from reading its tweets. Needless to say, Trump’s brief dalliance with the media outlet he appears to detest did not go unnoticed: