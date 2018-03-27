Donald Trump Baffles Internet After Briefly Following CNN On Twitter

President Donald Trump is clearly no fan of CNN, the news network he regularly accuses of being “fake news.” So it came as somewhat of a surprise on Monday when Trump appeared to follow the main @CNN account on Twitter:

realDonaldTrump appears to be following @CNN. (This bot cannot tell if it was a new follow or the result of the account being reactivated.) — Trump Alert (@TrumpsAlert) March 26, 2018

The @TrumpsAlert Twitter bot, which tracks who the Trump family follows and unfollows on the social network, tweeted the news at 7:10 a.m. Just 50 minutes later, however, the feed reported that the president was no longer following CNN:

realDonaldTrump appears to no longer follow @CNN. (This bot cannot tell if this was an unfollow, suspension or block.) — Trump Alert (@TrumpsAlert) March 26, 2018

It’s unclear if Trump unfollowed the account himself by accident or intentionally, or if CNN blocked the president from reading its tweets. Needless to say, Trump’s brief dalliance with the media outlet he appears to detest did not go unnoticed:

Trump hate-followed CNN for less than an hour this morning pic.twitter.com/GAFi996f21 — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) March 26, 2018