MEDIA
09/18/2018 04:28 am ET

Trump’s Constitution Day Tweet Gets Hijacked By Calls For Impeachment

The president was mocked on Twitter for a celebrating a document some believe he hasn't read.
headshot
By Ed Mazza

President Donald Trump wished the nation a happy Constitution Day on Monday, marking 231 years since the historic document was created.

Happy Constitution Day!” Trump tweeted as he shared a short clip from the National Archives. 

Twitter users responded with cracks about how much ― or how little ― Trump knows about the Constitution, and some cited the 25th Amendment, which is the process for the removal of the president. Others referenced emoluments, which forbids federal officials from profiting off foreign governments, something critics believe Trump may be doing via his hotel business. It’s the subject of an ongoing lawsuit.

But far and away the most popular topic was impeachment:

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
10 Podcasts That Explain The Process Of Impeachment
headshot
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Impeachment Constitution Day
Trump’s Constitution Day Tweet Gets Hijacked By Calls For Impeachment
CONVERSATIONS