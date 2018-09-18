Trump’s Constitution Day Tweet Gets Hijacked By Calls For Impeachment

President Donald Trump wished the nation a happy Constitution Day on Monday, marking 231 years since the historic document was created.
“Happy Constitution Day!” Trump tweeted as he shared a short clip from the National Archives.
Twitter users responded with cracks about how much ― or how little ― Trump knows about the Constitution, and some cited the 25th Amendment, which is the process for the removal of the president. Others referenced emoluments, which forbids federal officials from profiting off foreign governments, something critics believe Trump may be doing via his hotel business. It’s the subject of an ongoing lawsuit.
But far and away the most popular topic was impeachment:
