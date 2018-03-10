POLITICS
President Donald Trump Suggests Death Penalty For Drug Dealers

Trump used Singapore's "zero tolerance" drug policy as an example of how the U.S. should be.
By Carla Herreria

President Donald Trump suggested drug dealers in the United States should face harsher punishments, such as the death penalty or life in prison, during a campaign rally for congressional candidate Rick Saccone in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

“I think it’s a discussion we have to start thinking about,” Trump said during the rally in Moon Township. “I don’t know if we’re ready. I don’t know if this country’s ready for it.” 

Trump suggested the U.S. treat drug dealers in the same way Singapore does. Singapore, he said, has a “zero tolerance policy” when it comes to drugs.

“That means if we catch a drug dealer, death penalty,” Trump said of Singapore. “And they don’t have a problem.”

Trump’s remarks this weekend mirror a speech he made at the White House Opioids Summit last week, when he suggested again that drug dealers should have to face the death penalty.

“Some countries have a very, very tough penalty — the ultimate penalty,” Trump said during last week’s summit. “And, by the way, they have much less of a drug problem than we do.”

