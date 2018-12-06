President Donald Trump was taken to task on Twitter after a report claimed he’d shrugged off a looming spike in the U.S. national debt because it wouldn’t happen until after he’d left the White House.

“Yeah, but I won’t be here,” The Daily Beast on Wednesday reported Trump as telling senior officials in early 2017 who’d been attempting to warn him of the impending debt crisis.

In early 2017 when senior officials offered Trump charts and graphics laying out the numbers and showing a “hockey stick” spike in the national debt in the not-too-distant future. Trump's response: “Yeah, but I won’t be here." https://t.co/D1yxwMhYYx — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 6, 2018

The national debt currently stands circa $21 trillion.

Many Twitter users weren’t surprised that Trump, who has declared bankruptcy for his companies on multiple occasions, was paying little heed to the figures.

Some also suggested he had the same “philosophy on climate change.”

Trump says he doesn’t care about the national debt because “I won’t be here” when it blows up. This also appears to be his philosophy on climate change. https://t.co/DUMOdGkcB6 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) December 5, 2018

Why would someone who built businesses abusing lenders care about debt? https://t.co/Q3F33lPhgx — Martin Varsavsky (@martinvars) December 6, 2018

Probably should not come as a surprise to learn that a longtime real estate developer whose companies have declared bankruptcy multiple times is not that worried about long term debt: https://t.co/zDcSqPziwl — Mike Madden (@MikeMadden) December 5, 2018

BREAKING: Man who's bankrupted four businesses not concerned with unsustainable debt https://t.co/gEL9YZ0DNK — 𝕂𝔹 (@bunch) December 5, 2018

The President appears to be bringing the same approach to the country he took to his casinos and other failed businesses.https://t.co/L54ollU1Qk — Raja Krishnamoorthi (@CongressmanRaja) December 5, 2018

But did we except anything else from a businessman with a history of leaving others holding the check? https://t.co/6BYoidYqsR — brianweeden (@brianweeden) December 5, 2018

