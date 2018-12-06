POLITICS
12/06/2018 05:29 am ET

Donald Trump Reportedly Shrugged Off Looming Debt Crisis Because 'I Won't Be Here'

Trump "appears to be bringing the same approach to the country he took to his casinos and other failed businesses," one congressman replied to the report.
By Lee Moran

President Donald Trump was taken to task on Twitter after a report claimed he’d shrugged off a looming spike in the U.S. national debt because it wouldn’t happen until after he’d left the White House.

Yeah, but I won’t be here,” The Daily Beast on Wednesday reported Trump as telling senior officials in early 2017 who’d been attempting to warn him of the impending debt crisis.

The national debt currently stands circa $21 trillion.

Many Twitter users weren’t surprised that Trump, who has declared bankruptcy for his companies on multiple occasions, was paying little heed to the figures.

Some also suggested he had the same “philosophy on climate change.”

Lee Moran
