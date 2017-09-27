POLITICS
Tweeters Skewer 'Feeble' Donald Trump For Deleting Posts After Alabama Loss

"The NFL tweets are still there, of course. Racism is fine. Backing a loser isn't."
The tweets may now be gone, but they are certainly not forgotten.

President Donald Trump deleted three embarrassing posts from his Twitter account on Tuesday night after the candidate he backed to claim Alabama’s GOP Senate nomination, Sen. Luther Strange, lost to Roy Moore.

ProPublica’s Politwoops noted Trump’s removal of the tweets, in which he’d claimed that Strange was “shooting up” in the polls since his presidential endorsement.

Tweeters were quick to call Trump out over his culling of the messages from his timeline. A sampling of the responses are below:

