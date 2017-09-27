The tweets may now be gone, but they are certainly not forgotten.

President Donald Trump deleted three embarrassing posts from his Twitter account on Tuesday night after the candidate he backed to claim Alabama’s GOP Senate nomination, Sen. Luther Strange, lost to Roy Moore.

ProPublica’s Politwoops noted Trump’s removal of the tweets, in which he’d claimed that Strange was “shooting up” in the polls since his presidential endorsement.

Trump is erasing his support of Luther after his loss tonight https://t.co/ee9r7FbOvh pic.twitter.com/GsyrPo8tJC — Jon Passantino (@passantino) September 27, 2017

Tweeters were quick to call Trump out over his culling of the messages from his timeline. A sampling of the responses are below:

Trump as he deletes all of his tweets supporting Strange and claiming Strange was 'shooting up' in the polls after his endorsement. pic.twitter.com/gWghrVKo9P — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) September 27, 2017

Trump deleting pro-Strange tweets is too perfect. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 27, 2017

While Trump is deleting Luther Strange tweets he should do the world a favor & delete his account. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) September 27, 2017

Smart of Trump to delete old pro-Strange tweets. no one will ever notice. — Sam Stein (@samstein) September 27, 2017

Now Trump has deleted the tweet I quoted from this morning where he bragged about the power of his endorsement of Luther Strange in Alabama. https://t.co/LsxUFAGn8j — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) September 27, 2017

It's hilarious how feeble this is. Trump left up all his other Luther tweets, just not those from today/yesterday. https://t.co/PfjHXPQbiT — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 27, 2017

Someone deleted these Trump tweets tonight. The NFL tweets are still there, of course. Racism is fine. Backing a loser isn't. pic.twitter.com/mC5VtVSN5q — shauna (@goldengateblond) September 27, 2017

Trump is deleting his earlier tweets supporting Strange. Someone is embarrassed pic.twitter.com/kvHNwZqpNh — Dustin Volz (@dnvolz) September 27, 2017