Donald Trump Attacks Democrats Not Clapping At State Of The Union As 'Treasonous'

WASHINGTON ― President Donald Trump accused Democrats on Monday of being “un-American” and “treasonous” in a campaign-style speech in Cincinnati that was actually meant to tout the recent GOP tax bill and the economy.

“Can we call that treason?” Trump said, referring to Democrats who did not clap for him during his State of the Union address last week. “They certainly didn’t seem to love our country very much.”

At the State of the Union address, it is typical for politicians of the president’s party to enthusiastically applaud, while lawmakers in the opposite party usually have a muted response.

Trump also spoke at length about the midterm elections, even though White House officials said the speech “isn’t a political event.”

He also celebrated the lack of players kneeling at Sunday’s Super Bowl, a popular issue for his base.